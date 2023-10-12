OTTAWA, ON, Oct 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Joan Marie Aylward as the new Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ms. Aylward is a career nurse who served as a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly for seven years, during which time she held several ministerial portfolios and worked on issues ranging from public health to employment. Most recently, Ms. Aylward was Vice-Chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board. She is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Judy Foote, for her service to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and to Canada. As the first female Lieutenant Governor for the province, Ms. Foote brought passion, energy, and an unwavering dedication to serving Canadians during her historic mandate.

"Joan Marie Aylward has spent her career caring for and serving her community and Canadians. I am confident that she will continue to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador in her new role with characteristic selflessness, dedication, and enthusiasm."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

