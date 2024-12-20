OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the Ministry. The new Ministry will deliver on what matters most to Canadians: making life more affordable and growing the economy.

Building on the work done since 2015 to invest in Canadians, the team will continue to move forward on housing, child care, and school food while working to put more money back in people's pockets.

The changes to the Ministry are as follows:

Anita Anand becomes Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

becomes Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Gary Anandasangaree becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Steven MacKinnon becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes President of the Treasury Board

The Prime Minister also welcomed the following new members to the Ministry:

Rachel Bendayan becomes Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

becomes Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety Élisabeth Brière becomes Minister of National Revenue

becomes Minister of National Revenue Terry Duguid becomes Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

becomes Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada Nate Erskine-Smith becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Darren Fisher becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty becomes Minister of Public Safety

becomes Minister of Public Safety Ruby Sahota becomes Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

becomes Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Joanne Thompson becomes Minister of Seniors

These new ministers will work with all members of Cabinet to deliver real, positive change for Canadians. They join the following ministers remaining in their portfolio:

Terry Beech , Minister of Citizens' Services

, Minister of Citizens' Services Bill Blair , Minister of National Defence

, Minister of National Defence François- Philippe Champagne , Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Jean-Yves Duclos , Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant Karina Gould , Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Environment and Climate Change

, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Mark Holland , Minister of Health

, Minister of Health Ahmed Hussen , Minister of International Development

, Minister of International Development Gudie Hutchings , Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Marci Ien , Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Mélanie Joly , Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamal Khera , Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Dominic LeBlanc , Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Diane Lebouthillier , Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Lawrence MacAulay , Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Soraya Martinez Ferrada , Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of for the Regions of Marc Miller , Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Mary Ng , Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Harjit S. Sajjan , President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

, President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Ya'ara Saks , Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Pascale St-Onge , Minister of Canadian Heritage

, Minister of Canadian Heritage Jenna Sudds , Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Rechie Valdez , Minister of Small Business

, Minister of Small Business Arif Virani , Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quote

"Our team is focused on the things that matter most to you – making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good jobs for the middle class. Together, we will keep building a strong future for the middle class, and for all Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Since 2015, the Ministry has made real progress for the middle class and those working hard to join it – from lifting hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty with the Canada Child Benefit to delivering on our promise of $10 -a-day child care and the National School Food Program.

-a-day child care and the National School Food Program. With the changes announced today, the Ministry retains a total of 38 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister. In keeping with the precedent set in 2015, there is an equal number of women and men.

The Cabinet is the central decision-making forum in government, responsible for its administration and the establishment of its policy. Its members are each responsible for individual portfolios or departments.

