Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Christiane (Chris) Fox, currently Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, will serve concurrently as Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office, effective October 21, 2024.

Philip Jennings, currently Executive Director, Canada, Ireland, and the Caribbean, International Monetary Fund, becomes Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, effective November 4, 2024.

Tricia Geddes, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety, becomes Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective October 31, 2024.

Daniel Rogers, currently Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness), Privy Council Office, becomes Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, effective October 28, 2024.

Tushara Williams, currently Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, effective October 21, 2024.

Kaili Levesque, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, effective October 21, 2024.

Kevin Brosseau, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, becomes Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness), Privy Council Office, effective October 21, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the following individuals on their recent and upcoming retirements and departures from the public service after years of tireless efforts serving Canadians, and he wished them the best in their future endeavours:

Simon Kennedy , former Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

, former Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Shawn Tupper, Deputy Minister of Public Safety

Catherine Luelo, former Senior Official at the Privy Council Office

