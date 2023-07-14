OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ -The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Michael Vandergrift, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, effective July 24, 2023.

Mollie Johnson, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and concurrently Special Advisor to the Clerk on Decarbonization, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, effective July 24, 2023.

Jeffrey Labonté, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Lands and Minerals Sector, Natural Resources Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, effective July 24, 2023.

Paul Halucha, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Clean Growth), Privy Council Office, effective August 8, 2023.

The Prime Minister also announced the reappointment of Taki Sarantakis as President of the Canada School of Public Service, effective July 9, 2023.

