OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID–19 pandemic is a threat that we can only beat by working together. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants, it's more important than ever for all countries to do their part to finish the fight against this virus, so we can build back better for everyone.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced additional funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator. This $375 million contribution will help develop, produce, and distribute diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines to low-and-middle-income countries.

Today's announcement builds on the work that Canada has been doing to support vulnerable countries through this crisis, including by providing access to vaccines, tests, and treatments. Since the start of this crisis, we have committed more than $2.5 billion to support the global COVID-19 response.

We cannot beat the COVID-19 virus here at home unless we beat it everywhere around the world. Canada will continue to work with our partners through the G7, the G20, and other international organizations to beat the pandemic, support vulnerable countries, and build a stronger and more resilient world. Only together can will we tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has been committed to facilitating equitable global access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines – because we can't beat the virus at home unless we beat it everywhere. Today's announcement will further support vulnerable countries in their pandemic response, and help us build a stronger and more resilient world."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has been one of the leading contributors to the global response efforts. Including today's announcement of $375 million , Canada has mobilized more than $2.5 billion in international assistance in response to COVID-19. This includes:

Over $740 million in humanitarian and development assistance to respond to the immediate needs created by COVID-19.

Canada worked with organizations to adapt their existing funding arrangements with Global Affairs Canada to ensure their activities could address the immediate needs created by the pandemic in developing countries for a total of $541 million .

