OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

Cynthia (Cindy) Termorshuizen, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 Summit, becomes Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 and G20 Summits.

The Prime Minister also thanked Christopher MacLennan for his service as Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G20 Summit as well as his continued dedication to serve Canadians as Deputy Minister of International Development.

