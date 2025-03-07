Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

David Angell, currently Political Director and Assistant Deputy Minister, International Security and Political Affairs, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Privy Council Office, effective March 31, 2025.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Stephen de Boer, Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Privy Council Office, as well as Jean-Guy Forgeron, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, on their upcoming retirements from the public service. He thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians throughout their careers and wished them all the best in the future.

Biographical Note

