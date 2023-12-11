PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT , the Court-Appointed Monitor of Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises Ltd. and Laurenceton Holdings Ltd. launches a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP")

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as the Court-appointed monitor (the "Monitor") of Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises Ltd. ("HGOE") and Laurenceton Holdings Ltd. ("Laurenceton" and collectively with HGOE, the "Companies") has launched a Court-approved sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") to solicit proposals to purchase or invest in some or all of the assets, parcels of land and equipment located in Harbour Grace, as well as the business operations. HGOE is one of the largest marine vessels repair, refit and construction business in Eastern Canada.

In order to obtain detailed information on the Companies, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

For further information, please refer to www.pwc.com/ca/harbourgrace or contact at [email protected].

