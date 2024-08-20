Preventive boil-water advisory in effect as of August 20, 2024 for the entire Montréal-Nord borough

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Montréal has announced a preventive boil-water advisory for the entire borough of Montréal-Nord, due to reduced pressure caused by the manipulation of the water pipe system.

Urban agglomeration teams are currently on site to repair the pipe.

AREA COVERED BY THE BOIL-WATER ADVISORY

The boil-water advisory is in effect for the entire Montréal-Nord borough. View the map of the affected area:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251?org=CSC

INSTRUCTIONS

Residents of the affected area must bring their tap water to a boil for at least 1 minute prior to drinking it or brushing their teeth with it. Unboiled tap water may however be used for personal hygiene and other household use.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice. A new advisory will be issued once the situation is back to normal.

For more information, go to Montreal.ca or dial 311.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]