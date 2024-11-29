MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Montréal has lifted the preventive boil-water advisory in Montréal-Nord borough. The advisory had been issued on November 27, due to an interruption and reduced pressure.

Water tests conducted during the past few hours show that the situation is back to normal in the area.

Montréal has the certainty that drinking water quality meets all regulatory requirements. It is thus no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption in the area.

Necessary precautions:

Turn on cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes prior to consumption.

The same is necessary with all outdoor taps, hoses and drinking fountains.

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee machines and ice-making machines.

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer's recommendations.

Hot water tanks do not need to be emptied.

For more information regarding this advisory, citizens may contact the city by dialing 311 or go to https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648. The free Resident Services app enables residents to receive Notices and Alerts concerning emergencies and unforeseen events.

