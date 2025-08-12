Watering ban in effect starting August 12 for L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal is informing citizens of L'île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough that a watering ban is in effect, until further notice.

Please note that a watering ban is also in effect for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, as well as the municipalities of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue since yesterday.

The ban is due to the poor water quality in the Rivière des Prairies caused by low water levels. As a result, the drinking water treatment chain is in exceptionally high demand. However, the water produced continues to meet the highest quality standards.

Tap water quality remains excellent and safe for consumption.

Here are instructions regarding permitted and prohibited uses until the ban is lifted.

To find out more about using water responsibly in order to ensure adequate water distribution, residents may read the section regarding regulations concerning water use.

The city thanks all residents for their cooperation.

