Watering ban in effect starting August 11, for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, as well Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal is informing all citizens whose drinking water is supplied by the Pierrefonds drinking water plant, that a watering ban is in effect starting today, until further notice. This ban concerns all residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, as well as those of the municipalities of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The ban is due to poor water quality in Rivière-des-Prairies caused by low water levels. As a result, the drinking water treatment chain is in exceptionally high demand. However, the water produced continues to meet the highest quality standards.

Tap water quality remains excellent.

Here are instructions regarding permitted and prohibited uses until the ban is lifted.

To find out more about using water responsibly in order to ensure adequate water distribution, residents may read the section regarding regulations concerning water use .

The city thanks all residents for their cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]