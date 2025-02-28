WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence not only costs women and gender-diverse people their lives, but it also has profound effects on our communities. Preventing and addressing gender-based violence is a crucial step to advancing gender equality in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $478,000 for Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.'s project EmpowerMen – Engaging men and boys to prevent sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The project includes researching the role of online platforms in technology-facilitated gender-based violence, as well as the development and testing of strategies to better reach newcomers and young men and boys. The outcomes of this project will help address and prevent gender-based violence in Manitoba and in Canada.

In addition to Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.'s project, Minister Ien announced up to $9.7 million for 21 projects across the country to prevent and address gender-based violence by strengthening their communities, building organizational capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research. These projects will help increase knowledge on various factors contributing to gender-based violence and the outcomes will ultimately help build support for victims and survivors no matter where they live.

Today's announcement is complementary to the investments made as part of the bilateral funding agreements with all provinces and territories to support the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The first annual progress report highlights actions taken by jurisdictions in the first year of implementation of their respective bilateral agreements. Québec's efforts toward ending gender-based violence are highlighted in the province's Progress Report (French only).

Quotes

"Gender-based violence shatters lives and communities. We all have a role to play in preventing gender-based violence, including by understanding and addressing the root causes. Through our investments into organizations like the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc., we are supporting critical work to prevent violence before it happens and provide meaningful support to those affected."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"We are grateful for this funding as it will expand our important research on how online technology is used in sexual exploitation and to develop solutions to combat trafficking. It also helps us to engage men and boys in different sectors to promote healthy masculinity and increase safety for all."

Hennes Doltze, Project Leader EmpowerMen Project, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.

Quick facts

Funding for these projects is provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada through the Gender-based Violence Program and the Women's Program.

The Gender-based Violence Program aims to address gaps in support for specific populations who have experienced gender-based violence.

The Women's Program supports projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in Canadian society, including addressing and ending violence against women and girls.

In 2018, 44% (or 6.2 million) of women in Canada who were ever partnered reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime (since the age of 15).

who were ever partnered reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime (since the age of 15). Between 2019 and 2023, there were 979 victims of intimate partner homicide, and—similar to intimate partner violence in general—73% (719 victims) were women. This means every 2.5 days, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner.

In 2018, approximately one in three women living in the provinces (32%) and in the territories (35%) had experienced unwanted sexual behaviours that made them feel unsafe or uncomfortable in a public place.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Emelyana Titarenko, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected], 873-355-9576; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected]; 819-420-6530