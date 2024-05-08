STE-ADÈLE, QC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sainte-Adèle engineering firm Équipe Laurence has just received two prestigious nominations, in addition to winning the Prix Engagement social et développement durable - Prix Pierre Durocher at the Gala de la Nuit adéloise organized by the Ste-Adèle Chamber of Commerce. The Adéliade is awarded to a company that has distinguished itself during the year through projects and achievements that have a social or sustainable development impact on the community. "The opening of an in-house daycare center and the creation of an AEC program in drafting specialized in civil engineering in partnership with the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, as well as the company's efforts in the area of sustainable development, are perfect examples of this," explains company president Alexandre Latour.

Company shareholders Vincent Bouré (left), retired founder Marcel Laurence, P.Eng. and Alexandre Latour, President and CEO, along with Julien Lévesque (right), can congratulate themselves on the advances made in innovation and the sustained growth of the company, which continues to shine in all markets. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

One of the other two nominations came from his peers, the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ), which selected the rising star of Quebec civil engineering as a finalist for the "Honoris Genius - Sustainable Development" award, the winner of which will be announced on May 29, at the OIQ's "Excellence in Engineering" evening. The main purpose of the OIQ's awards is to publicize the great achievements of its members, and to highlight inspiring role models who stand out for their accomplishments, the excellence of their practice or their sense of innovation. "We are honoured to be nominated for this award, especially since it was chosen by a selection committee made up of a majority of our peers," said Alexandre Latour, President and CEO. This "Honoris Genius - Sustainable Development" award recognizes the excellence of an engineering project that contributes to reducing the human footprint on the environment or increasing the resilience of human activity in the face of climate change. Mr. Latour was delighted that the Ordre's Selection Committee chose the Équipe Laurence Campus project for its innovative cloacothermal technology, developed to heat and cool the head office using grey water from the aerated ponds of the city of Ste-Adèle's water treatment plant.

Équipe Laurence was also selected as a finalist in the Milieu de travail en français category of the Prix Mérites du français 2024, awarded by the Office de la langue française du Québec. This category recognizes the achievements of organizations that have made the widespread use of French in the workplace a priority, to the benefit of their staff and customers.

This may involve concrete measures that have a positive effect on the performance, in French, of staff's day-to-day tasks, initiatives that demonstrate the importance attached to service in French, or activities to promote the French language.

The firm's president concluded by saying he was very proud of his troops, who demonstrate creativity, proactivity and excellence in every aspect of their work!

SOURCE Équipe Laurence

For further information: Source: Alexandre Latour, Eng., President and CEO; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]