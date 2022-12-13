OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, tabled the Government's report on the Access to Information Review in Parliament:

"Access to information (ATI) is essential for our democracy and must reflect all citizen's expectations for accessible, timely and trustworthy information.

Given the importance of this review, the Government consulted broadly with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, experts, and key stakeholders whose views will help to shape next steps.

The report outlines key areas of focus to improve service to Canadians, increase trust and transparency in institutions and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It will inform further work to help us create a stronger, more robust, and more reliable ATI system for all Canadians.

We are committed to strengthening access to information by building on the first legislative reforms to the act in over 30 years with the coming into force of C-58. I welcome the views of Parliament on the way forward."

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]