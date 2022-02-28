OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today regarding the evolving public health situation:

Today, Health Canada's Public Service Occupational Health Program (PSOHP) updated their occupational health guidance for the federal public service, recognizing the evolving public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Departments and agencies may now resume their planning to gradually increase building occupancy, while continuing to respect the appropriate use of workplace preventive practices. It is my expectation that organizations will continue to be agile and demonstrate flexibility as necessary, in their planning to align to the evolving public health context.

The PSOHP update also provides additional information on the use of masks in indoor and outdoor shared spaces, and updated information related to employees returning to the workplace after a COVID-19 infection or exposure.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat continues to support deputies in their transition to hybrid work models, where applicable and operationally feasible. Officials are providing guidance and best practices to promote a coherent approach while respecting the different operational realities of federal organizations. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Deputy heads will continue to develop their plans, informed by their experiences of the past two years and public health guidance.

As the country's largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to engage with partners, stakeholders, and local communities as we continue to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

These have been challenging times, testing the resilience of individuals and institutions alike. I am proud of the public service, which continues to be a model of professionalism here and abroad. I want to thank public servants who continue to be flexible and dedicated in delivering the information, programs and services that Canadians rely on.

I encourage you to take care of yourselves and each other and would like to remind you of the wide range of services and supports available, including the Employee Assistance Program.

For the latest updates, please consult Information for Government of Canada employees: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Canada.ca.

