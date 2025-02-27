OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, at Carbon Removal Day 2025, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, outlined the government's next steps to reduce the government's carbon footprint and green government operations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and tackling climate change, the Government of Canada announced a $10 million commitment to invest in carbon removal. The government is now launching a Request for Information (RFI) to engage the industry on procurement options for carbon dioxide removal services. Following engagement with industry, the government will launch a competitive procurement process to select carbon removal service providers.

Carbon removal technologies are cutting edge innovations. Canada is well positioned to capitalize on its globally recognized expertise, wealth of favourable carbon dioxide storage geology, and leading innovators to grow the carbon management sector. This RFI reinforces Canada's commitment to climate action and invites stakeholders to contribute to next steps that will support carbon removal at a larger scale. This investment will further Canada's climate goals while also contributing to clean economic growth and Canadian competitiveness.

The government has already made significant progress in greening its operations, having exceeded its 40% emissions-reduction target for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its facilities and conventional fleet, one year in advance of its initial target. As of fiscal year 2023–24, the Government of Canada reduced these emissions by 42% compared to 2005–06 levels. The aim is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 by reducing GHG emissions as much as possible and offsetting emissions from those hardest-to-decarbonize sectors, such as emissions from aircraft and ships, through permanent carbon removal.

Quotes

"Climate change is everyone's responsibility, and the government is playing its part. We are engaging the carbon removal industry to help us accelerate our work to tackle climate change and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. By investing in green technologies, we are driving innovation, creating quality jobs, and unlocking new economic and environmental opportunities for Canadians and Canadian businesses."

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board

"Energy efficiency measures help provide savings for Canadian taxpayers through more efficient government operations. The Government of Canada is taking action to improve operations and drive down pollution by shifting towards low-polluting and cost-saving technologies in its buildings, properties, and fleets. Today's procurement update reflects Canada's new Greening Government Strategy, which is enhancing climate adaptation while improving the efficiency of federal departments and Crown corporations. We are collectively taking action to build a more sustainable and cost-effective future for Canadians today, and for generations to come."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) refers to human activities that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as direct air capture or enhanced carbon mineralization, and durably store it in natural reservoirs or in long-lived products.





dioxide removal (CDR) refers to human activities that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as direct air capture or enhanced carbon mineralization, and durably store it in natural reservoirs or in long-lived products. The Greening Government Strategy (GGS) is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments and agencies and supports the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050. The GGS commits to reducing its operational emissions to as close to zero as possible and then balance out any remaining emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide removal.





commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050. The GGS commits to reducing its operational emissions to as close to zero as possible and then balance out any remaining emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide removal. In October 2024 , the government announced that it is setting aside $10 million from the Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program (LCFPP) for carbon dioxide removal procurement between now and 2030–31.





, the government announced that it is setting aside from the Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program (LCFPP) for carbon dioxide removal procurement between now and 2030–31. The LCFPP is an 8-year, $134.9 million initiative to reduce emissions from essential federal air and marine operations.

