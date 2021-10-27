President Of Métis National Council Congratulates New Ministers

President Caron looks forward to working with Ministers Miller and Hajdu in their new roles

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - President Cassidy Caron of the Métis National Council issued the following statement on yesterday's federal Cabinet shuffle:

"I want to express my congratulations to all newly appointed members of the federal Cabinet, and in particular I congratulate the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, and the Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, on their new roles. I would also like to congratulate Métis citizen, Minister Daniel Vandal, on his continued appointment as Minister of Northern Affairs. As we walk along the shared path of reconciliation, I look forward to working with key Ministers throughout Cabinet to make further strides toward the full recognition and implementation of Métis self-government.

I also wish to extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to Minister Carolyn Bennett, who was named the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Minister Bennett has been a good friend and ally to the Métis Nation over her six years as Minister, and I look forward to working with her in her new role.

This government has made considerable steps on the path of reconciliation since their election in 2015. The last six years has shown the value of working together in partnership and respect. Many of our Métis governments have signed formal self-government and recognition agreements with Canada, and through the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism we have seen meaningful investments in the Métis Nation and our citizens.

We look forward to working with this new federal Cabinet to make progress on the priorities of the Métis Nation. From environmental stewardship to protecting and preserving our language, ensuring the government's full support of our Métis veterans, and the establishment of a federal Métis claims policy there is much to be accomplished. Meaningful, lasting change is possible, but only when we create it together."

The Métis National Council (MNC) advocates on behalf of four Métis Governments, Métis Nation British Columbia, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Métis Nation of Ontario and their Métis Citizens, on the national and international stage. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency and is mandated to promote the cultural, social, economic and political interests of the Métis Nation. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

