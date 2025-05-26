MNC President Victoria Pruden Welcomes Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council (MNC) proudly joins in welcoming Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they arrive in Canada. His Majesty will deliver the Speech from the Throne to formally open the First Session of the 45th Parliament of Canada tomorrow.

President Victoria Pruden, alongside her son Kwennis, was honoured to be present at the airport to greet Their Majesties.

"It was a privilege to welcome Their Majesties and extend a warm welcome on behalf of the Métis Nation in this historic moment," said President Pruden. "The presence of my son, Kwennis, was especially meaningful as we look to future generations of Métis leadership and continue our journey of truth, reconciliation, and Nation-to-Nation relationships."

This visit offers an important opportunity to reflect on the shared history between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples in Canada. The MNC looks forward to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with the Crown and all levels of government to advance the rights and well-being of Métis in Canada. ''My priority as President of the Métis National Council is to work with all levels of Government and partners to enhance the lives of all Métis, but especially our most vulnerable," said President Pruden.

SOURCE Métis National Council

Media Contact: Melissa Lagacé, [email protected]