Métis National Council President meets with Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - President Victoria Pruden of the Métis National Council met with His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla late Monday afternoon.

Source @theroyalfamily Instagram (CNW Group/Métis National Council)

The relationship between the Métis Nation and the Crown is unique and enduring, deeply woven into the history of Canada. When meeting with His Majesty Monday late afternoon, President Pruden raised the importance of partnership in upholding the honour of the Crown and fulfilling the solemn promises made by the Crown to the Métis Nation; advancing Métis-led climate action, including ongoing collaboration through the Wildfire-Resilient Landscapes Network; revitalizing Métis languages; and rematriating Métis artifacts and artworks — all critical for advancing reconciliation.

President Pruden and His Majesty discussed opportunities for further engagement and President Pruden extended a formal invitation to Their Majesties to visit the Métis Homeland to experience the rich culture, history, and traditions of the Métis Nation.

