Métis National Council Collaborates with Roblox to Preserve Culture and Michif Language Through Interactive Game

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council is excited to announce the launch of "The Métis Life Project," developed by Maskwa Games on Roblox, the second largest gaming platform in the world. The game was created to teach children and adults Michif words and cultural teachings to keep Métis language and culture alive in a modern way. Michif is the first Indigenous language to be featured in the game and shared with an international audience.

Michif Roblox Game Pre-Launch at Métis National Council Language Gathering in Alberta May 6, 2025 (CNW Group/Métis National Council)

The game launched on June 2, 2025, and can be found by searching "Métis Life" on the Roblox gaming platform. Through interactive learning experiences, players can explore the world of Métis Life, learn Northern Michif, one of three distinct Michif dialects, and learn about the culture and history of the Métis Nation. Every day, an average of 85.3 million users log in to Roblox to create and play with friends.

As we reimagine how people come together and learn, it's essential to meet our youth where they are already spending a significant portion of their time. By engaging with them on platforms like Roblox, we have a powerful opportunity to share history, values, and culture in ways that are interactive, meaningful, and community-driven.

''This is one way that the MNC is working to revitalize our Michif language. It's critical that we think outside of the box to ensure our younger generations can practice and learn their language in a fun way, so we don't completely lose our beautiful Michif language'' said President Pruden. The MNC will continue to work with Michif language keepers with the goal of uploading more words and Michif dialects to the game to support Indigenous language revitalization.

The United Nations proclaimed 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages to raise global awareness of the critical state of Indigenous languages and to mobilize action for their preservation and revitalization. ''Our hope is that Métis children playing the game will start to use Michif outside of the game and practice their language in real life with their families and friends'' said President Pruden. "This is an opportunity to celebrate Métis heritage and spark curiosity in the next generation."

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation's inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.

