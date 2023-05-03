TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), Jean Coutu and Brunet are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to onboard and deploy PrescribeIT®, Infoway's national e-prescribing service, in their RxPro Pharmacy Management System.

Starting this spring, this agreement will make the service available gradually to more than 560 pharmacies operated by pharmacist owners under the Jean Coutu and Brunet banners across Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec over the next few months.

Jean Coutu and Brunet Logos (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

PrescribeIT® enables prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care and improved communication between clinicians.

"PrescribeIT® will make filling a prescription easier and more convenient for patients. It will also free up time for pharmacists to spend on patient care and make their communication with prescribers more efficient," said Nathalie Plante, Vice President, Pharmacy and Health Care, Jean Coutu and Brunet.

"Jean Coutu and Brunet affiliated pharmacies have deep roots in Quebec and we are thrilled they have partnered with PrescribeIT® to help change how medications are delivered," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway.

"This agreement with Quebec's largest pharmacy retailer is a major milestone in our strong partnership with Quebec, where the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has made e-prescribing a priority in its plan to modernize health technology," Bruce added.

PrescribeIT® is now live in 688 communities Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop rollout plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.

About Jean Coutu

Founded in 1969, the Jean Coutu network is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing, with more than 420 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté. For more details, visit jeancoutu.com.

About Brunet

Established in 1855, Brunet's engagement is to provide Quebecers with personalized advice and services related to their health. Brunet, which network represents around 140 franchised stores in Quebec, continues its development by continuously improving its products and services. For more details, visit brunet.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

