PrescribeIT™ Welcomes Intrahealth as New EMR Vendor

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Intrahealth Canada Limited (Intrahealth), an electronic medical record (EMR) provider, bringing the total number of PrescribeIT™ EMR vendors to 11.

"EMRs are critical to the success of PrescribeIT™, so we are very excited to have Intrahealth onboard," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Infoway. "EMRs enable prescribers to send electronic prescriptions directly to a patient's pharmacy of choice, making prescribing safer and more secure, easier and more convenient, and eliminating the use of paper or faxed prescriptions."

Intrahealth, which is based in Vancouver, serves primary care markets in New Brunswick and British Columbia, as well as community health clinics in Ontario.

"We are thrilled to begin offering PrescribeIT™ through our EMR," said Silvio Labriola, General Manager, Intrahealth. "This e-prescribing service is a perfect fit for our patient-first approach to using technology to reduce costs and improve convenience, while also improving services for the health care provider community."

"We launched PrescribeIT™ in New Brunswick last fall as part of our ACCESS Atlantic initiative to improve health outcomes by improving access to care," Green said. "There is tremendous opportunity to scale the PrescribeIT™ service in the province, so we look forward to working with Intrahealth on those plans."

In addition to New Brunswick, PrescribeIT™ is also operating in Ontario and Alberta. There are agreements in place with seven other provinces and territories and roll-out plans are being developed. In addition, PrescribeIT™ works with 32 community pharmacy companies representing more than 3,400 pharmacies, as well as 11 EMR vendors and four Pharmacy Management System (PMS) vendors.

Learn more about PrescribeIT™ at www.PrescribeIT.ca . Prescribers and pharmacists interested in implementing the service are invited to submit an application of interest .

About Intrahealth Canada Limited

Incorporated in 2005, Intrahealth Canada provides medical software solutions to general practitioner clinics and public health authorities. Privately owned and founded by two New Zealand medical doctors, the company offers robust, secure, and scalable solutions via innovative technology that keeps pace with today's mobile lifestyles. The platform functions across multiple community-based practice types — primary care, specialist physician, community care, home care, residential care, and more. Our solutions meet the needs of front-line professionals by delivering core information to coordinating hubs, implementing programs more rapidly, and reducing the compliance burden on physicians and other clinicians. We help our customers capture structured data that holds context, meaning, and can be analyzed and processed automatically.

About PrescribeIT™

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT™. PrescribeIT™ will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT™ will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government.

Media Inquiries:

Karen Schmidt

Director, Corporate Communications, Canada Health Infoway

416.595.3167

kschmidt@infoway-inforoute.ca

Follow @Infoway



Inquiries about PrescribeIT™:

Tania Ensor

Group Director, PrescribeIT™ Marketing Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Canada Health Infoway

416.595.3411

tensor@infoway-inforoute.ca

Follow @PrescribeIT_CA



Inquiries about Intrahealth:

Silvio Labriola

General Manager, Intrahealth Canada Limited

604.980.5577 ext. 112

Silvio.Labriola@intrahealth.com

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway

Related Links

www.infoway-inforoute.ca

