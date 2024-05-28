Prepare your Cravings, Regina: Taco Bell Canada Rings its Bell with NEW Grand Opening

Redberry Restaurants Celebrates Third Saskatchewan Restaurant for Popular QSR Brand

REGINA, SK, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Taco Bell Canada and Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), a leading franchisee in the food and beverage industry, is bringing Mexican-inspired fare to Canada's Queen City with the grand opening of its new location at 4440 Albert Street, Regina. This spring, residents can enjoy fresh, delicious and customizable menu items, including new, limited time offers, fan favourites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, and more!

Redberry continues to grow its footprint across Western Canada with 200 new store openings projected over the next 10 years. The franchise recently acquired two Taco Bell locations in Saskatoon, marking its official foray into the province, and has since introduced a new management team, installed Drive Thru digital menu boards and made in-store updates, providing a convenient and enjoyable experience for fans.

"The Saskatchewan community has welcomed Redberry with open arms since our acquisition of two Saskatoon locations," said Steve Pereira, Director of Taco Bell Operations, Redberry. "We're thrilled to expand our presence in the bustling city of Regina and bring the Taco Bell experience to even more Saskatchewanians."

To make it even easier for guests to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings, the new location will provide a variety of ordering options, including dine-in or drive-thru. Additionally, guests will be able to place an order for delivery through Uber, Skip The Dishes, Door Dash, and the Taco Bell app or online at www.TacoBell.ca. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with extended late-night hours available in the drive-thru.

"We've heard everyone's enthusiastic calls for a Taco Bell reunion in Regina, and our continued collaboration with Redberry has made this much-anticipated location a reality," said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "The grand opening in Regina marks a significant milestone in our nationwide expansion strategy, and we're eager to see what lies ahead."

As part of the brand's overall growth strategy, Taco Bell Canada is dedicated to developing the best-in-industry team member experience through advanced back-of-house technology for ordering ease, community initiatives in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, and employee training programs. Redberry continues to honour its commitment to providing quality, quick-service restaurants across Canada with plans to build over 200 Taco Bell restaurants over the next few years.

Visit www.TacoBell.ca for more information on store locations, menu offerings and more. To learn more about Redberry, please visit www.Redberry.ca.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. is the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit www.tacobell.ca or on social channels including Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada , Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat at TACOBELLCANADA or Instagram @tacobellcanada.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 185-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

