PREPARE TO STARE! NELVANA AND CLOUDCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF 'TRUE NORTH BEAR'

Nelvana Announces Additional Care Bears™ Collaborations with Peace Collective, Ardene, and Kernels Popcorn in Canada

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children's animated and live action content, and Cloudco Entertainment, owner of the Care Bears™ entertainment brand, announce a brand new True North Bear exclusively available in Canada at Walmart and Toys "R" Us. Fans of the beloved franchise can also get excited for more Care Bears collaborations with Peace Collective, Ardene and Kernels Popcorn coming this year. It's going to be one hot Care Bears summer!

"Nelvana and Cloudco came together with a goal to create something unique and exclusive for Canadian Care Bear fans, and it's no surprise the True North Bear is already taking the country by storm. Our collaboration with Cloudco Entertainment to create an exciting moment for True North Bear is being so well received by fans around the world and we're excited for where our next big Canadian Care Bears collaboration will take us," said Carly Slack, Director of Licensing, Marketing and Retail, Nelvana. "These bespoke collaborations pair nostalgia with some of Canada's top brands and business alliances, delivering quality merchandise and innovative promotional partnerships that portray the characters in a unique and authentic Canadian way."

True North Bear, produced by master toy partner Basic Fun!, comes in a soft, 14-inch plush that wears his Canadian pride on his tummy. Featuring a magical new belly badge with a smiling maple leaf, True North Bear reminds us to be kind to everyone we meet. Sporting a fun red toque with a white pom-pom, the plush is bundled up and ready for any sharing and caring adventure. He loves Canada's boundless nature and beauty, and he inspires respect for the Earth. This bear is a must-have for Care Bears fans and collectors alike and is currently available for purchase.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nelvana to bring True North Bear to our dedicated Canadian fan base. This exclusive collaboration is a celebration of our fans and a testament to their unwavering love for Care Bears. The response to True North Bear has been incredible, and we are excited to continue creating unique and authentic experiences for our Canadian fans. This is just the beginning of our journey together, and we can't wait to see where our next collaboration takes us," added Robert Prinzo, Head of Licensing for Cloudco Entertainment.

In addition to True North Bear, Nelvana is launching several new partnerships in 2023. This includes a new clothing line focused on mental health from streetwear brand Peace Collective, plus new launches with fashion retailer Ardene and a promotional partnership with Kernel's popcorn. The Care Bears are an integral part of many people's childhoods, with diversity, equality, and inclusivity at the forefront.

Building on the success of Nelvana activated Care Bears promotions and a retail partner tour in 2022, 2023 holds even more in store! Get ready for new plush toys, new friendships, and delightful popcorn surprises.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children's entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and creates a wide-range of consumer merchandising programs and experiences that immerse children and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children's properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI- animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and HBO Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. In 2022, the Care Bears celebrated 40 years of sharing and caring through the launch of new consumer products with key retail partners and a range of new toys with Basic Fun.

