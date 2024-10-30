Experience the Authenticity of Greek PDO Olive Oil with Premium European Products

The Premium European Products campaign invites Canadian consumers to discover the rich flavors of PDO Greek olive oil.

MONTREAL, Canada, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Consumers are invited to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Greek olive oil, celebrated for its exceptional quality, through the " Premium European Products " campaign. Greek olive oil, with its Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, epitomizes culinary excellence, showcasing the distinct terroir and traditional production methods that have been passed down through generations.

Greek olive oils, essential to Mediterranean cuisine, are treasured for their distinctive flavors and nutritional benefits. The PDO designation guarantees that these oils are produced in specific regions using traditional practices, ensuring each bottle reflects its place of origin. Regions such as Kalamata, Crete, and the Peloponnese are particularly known for their high-quality olives, flourishing under Greece's sun-soaked landscapes. Notable oils in this campaign include PDO-certified varieties from iconic regions such as Northern Mylopotamos in Rethymno (Crete), the mountainous area of Viannos, Messara, and Kolymvari in Chania (Crete) , each with a unique profile that reflects its heritage.

Vorios Mylopotamos, Rethymnis PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sourced from the Northern Mylopotamos area in Rethymno, is produced using the Koroneiki olive variety and is characterized by its golden-yellow color and fruity taste. This olive oil boasts low acidity and is produced solely through mechanical methods to preserve its purity. Similarly, the Viannos PDO olive oil is celebrated for its rich, golden color and fruity aftertaste, produced in the microclimate of Viannos in Crete, an area renowned since ancient times for producing "liquid gold" – as Homer referred to olive oil.

Also featured is the PDO Messara olive oil, originating from the Koroneiki olives of the Messara Valley, known for its bright green color, strong fruity aroma, and peppery finish. Produced under dry-heat conditions in Southern Crete, Messara olive oil has a high content of unsaturated fatty acids and an acidity of up to 0.2%, making it exceptionally nutritious. Kolymvari PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil, from the region of Chania, is crafted from Koroneiki olives and retains all of its organoleptic qualities through cold production methods, ensuring unparalleled flavor and a distinctive aroma that has brought this oil global recognition.

A collaboration between the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), the "Premium European Products" campaign aims to share the exceptional quality and heritage of Greek olive oils with consumers worldwide. "Our campaign seeks to highlight the superior quality and rich heritage of Greek olive oil," said a spokesperson for ETHEAS. "We want consumers to appreciate the dedication and passion that go into producing each bottle of PDO olive oil." With the growing popularity of premium olive oils, experiencing PDO-quality Greek olive oil has never been easier.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products