Premium European Products Campaign Highlights Excellence in Food Safety and Quality from Latvia and Greece

The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), through the "Premium European Products" campaign, showcase the EU's dedication to outstanding food safety, quality, and animal welfare with top-tier products from Greece and Latvia

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- The "Premium European Products" campaign, led by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) under the slogan "Better Knowledge, Better Choices," underscores the European Union's unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and excellence in agriculture, animal welfare, and food production. An extensive framework of EU-wide laws governs the entire food production and processing chain, ensuring that ETHEAS and LDC adhere to these harmonized standards with strict controls in place to guarantee compliance.

The campaign shines a spotlight on a selection of premium dairy products, dried fruits, confectionary, chocolate and salty snacks from Latvia, alongside Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products from Greece, all produced in accordance with stringent European Union (EU) regulations. The EU is globally recognized for having some of the most rigorous food safety standards, from the General Food Law to specific sectorial regulations and detailed safety assessment guidelines, which directly influence the production standards upheld by ETHEAS and LDC.

Central to the EU's food production processes is a deep-seated commitment to safety, quality, and animal welfare. The EU places a strong emphasis on animal welfare, with comprehensive regulations ensuring that animals are raised in environments that prioritize their well-being. Since 1974, the EU has introduced a wide range of legislative measures concerning animal welfare, making its framework one of the most advanced globally. These regulations include stringent controls on pesticide use and rigorous hygiene protocols in processing facilities, all designed to safeguard consumer health and reinforce trust in the quality of EU products.

The European Union's integrated approach to food safety covers every sector of the food and feed chain, incorporating key principles such as traceability and the precautionary principle. These measures ensure that food, feed, and ingredients can be traced through all stages of production, processing, and distribution, further solidifying the EU's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

The "Premium European Products" campaign, with its focus on promoting top-tier products from Latvia and Greece, highlights the EU's dedication to upholding these stringent safety, quality, and animal welfare standards. European products, regulated under these rigorous guidelines, have become synonymous with excellence and reliability, offering consumers the assurance of superior quality in every bite and empowering them to make better choices.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

