PrairiesCan Minister Daniel Vandal Highlights Budget 2022 Support for Clean Air and a Strong Economy

A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable

WINNIPEG, MB, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Protecting our environment and fighting climate change is the right thing to do for the planet, and it is the right thing to do for our economy. Through Budget 2022, the government will help Canadians and Canadian businesses benefit from the global transition to a clean economy, through new incentives for the development of clean technologies and carbon capture, utilization, and storage.