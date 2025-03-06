OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Director of Public Prosecutions, George Dolhai, is pleased to announce that the Governor in Council has appointed Carol Shirtliff-Hinds as PPSC's new Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) effective April 14, 2025.

Carol comes most recently from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), where she held the position of Executive Director and Senior General Counsel. She has previously held a series of increasingly senior executive positions at the PPSC and has an impressive tenure with the organization.

Carol received her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Ottawa and was called to the bar in 1995. She joined the Department of Justice with the Tax Law Services Section in 1996. In 2007, Carol prepared policy and legal advice on complex government issues for the Clerk of the Privy Council and the Prime Minister's Office. Carol worked for the PPSC from 2008 until 2012 as a Crown Counsel in the Ontario Regional Office (ORO). She left to start her own law firm and became an agent for the PPSC. Carol rejoined the PPSC in 2020 as Deputy Chief Federal Prosecutor (DCFP) of the ORO. In 2022, she took on the role of Acting Chief Federal Prosecutor for the Quebec Regional Office for 14 months. After briefly returning to her role as DCFP in the ORO, she moved on to the CRA before being appointed as DDPP.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca

(Version française disponible)

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

INFORMATION : Media Relations, 613-954-7803, [email protected]