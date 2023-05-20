Power Up the Victoria Day Celebrations with BLUETTI

TORONTO, May 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a well-known brand for portable power solutions, offers a range of products to enhance Victoria Day celebrations. Whether it's a camping trip, a beach day, a backyard BBQ, or a retreat to the cottage, BLUETTI's mobile power sources keep everything ready to go at all times.

BLUETTI Solutions for Outdoor Fun

BLUETTI's EB3A and EB55 are for travelers and explorers who value both portability and capability. These compact power boxes weigh around 10 and 16 pounds, respectively, making them ideal for camping trips, short excursions, hikes, and more. Despite their small size, they pack a powerful punch. They can effortlessly power a wide range of devices, including drones, cameras, and even small appliances like blenders, and car fridges. Watching favorite movies while enjoying fresh food and drink is made easy with these two.

During the long weekend, it's hard to resist a BBQ in the wild or the backyard. The EB70S is perfect for outdoor barbecues and picnics. With its 800W output and 716Wh capacity, it can power electric grills, coffee makers, and mini-fridges, ensuring food stays fresh and drinks chilled. By connecting it to solar panels, there will be an unlimited clean solar power supply.

When planning a trip to a cottage in the woods, it's important to have a reliable power source. This is especially true during the summer months when frequent storms can cause power outages. The 2,000W AC200P is a powerful device that can provide the comfort of a modern house while enjoying the tranquility of nature. It can power many household appliances, including refrigerators, hair dryers, ovens, mini heaters, fans, and more.

In honor of Victoria Day, BLUETTI is running an exclusive promotion from May 20th to May 23rd. Currently, it's also introducing a "Refer a Friend" program where the referred friend gets a 5% discount on their first purchase, and the referrer can earn BLUETTI Bucks equal to their spending. All these offers aim to give people the best outdoor experience during May long weekend.

