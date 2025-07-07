TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- As Prime Day begins, BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, announces the launch of the Elite 100 V2—a compact power station developed for outdoor recreation, RV travel, and emergency backup. As part of its expanded summer lineup in Canada, the Elite 100 V2 represents a key product introduction aligned with the Prime Day period.

The launch also coincides with BLUETTI's Prime Day running from July 7 to 13, which includes a broad range of portable and home energy solutions, from lightweight mobile systems to scalable whole-home backup.

BLUETTI Prime Day Sale 2025

Approximately 30% smaller than its predecessor AC180, the Elite 100 V2 retains a 1,800W rated output across 11 ports and supports a 3,600W surge. With a 1,024Wh capacity and 1,000W solar input, it recharges in as little as 70 minutes. The compact design—at just 25 pounds—offers a lightweight, space-saving solution for seasonal travel and backup applications.

In the ~2kWh category, BLUETTI's Elite 200 V2 delivers 2,073.6Wh of capacity and 2,600W AC output. Designed for outdoor kitchens, it powers appliances such as grills, refrigerators, and coffee makers with low noise and zero emissions. The AC200L, also within this range, supports 2,400W output and up to 7.6kWh expandable capacity, addressing residential and entertainment power needs with flexible, multi-device support.

In the high-capacity segment, the upcoming Apex 300—a next-generation 3kWh portable power station—will launch in Canada on July 23 via Bluetti's official store. Designed for off-grid cabins, power tools, and long-duration outages, it will offer 240V output, 30A/50A ports, and dual fast charging via solar + AC input.With app-based control, expandable modules, and rugged design, the Apex 300 is positioned as a key upgrade for home energy resilience and mobile applications. Launch details to follow via BLUETTI's official channels.

BLUETTI continues to invest in sustainable power technologies built around user needs in travel, backup, and off-grid living scenarios.

During the Prime Day period (July 7–13), an additional 5% off is available on eligible BLUETTI products using the code PD5OFFCA on Amazon Canada or BLUETTI5OFF on the official BLUETTI store.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a pioneer in portable and residential energy storage, serving over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries. Focused on sustainability and innovation, BLUETTI supports global energy access through initiatives such as Light An African Family (LAAF), promoting reliable, clean power for underserved communities.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Tara Fu, [email protected]