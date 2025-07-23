TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- As power outages become more frequent and off-grid living gains momentum across Canada, BLUETTI has launched the Apex 300, its most advanced modular power station to date. Engineered for home backup and outdoor applications, the Apex 300 delivers a 2,764.8Wh capacity, scalable 3,840W output, and a 0ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) switchover, ensuring critical systems remain operational during grid disruptions.

BLUETTI Unveils Apex 300 Power Station in Canada to Meet Growing Energy Demands

Recent extreme weather events in Ontario and British Columbia, including heatwaves and ice storms, have underscored the need for reliable backup power. The Apex 300 addresses this demand with robust performance for home energy needs and versatile features for RV travelers and off-grid setups. Built with NEMA TT-30R and 14-50R ports, it supports 30A and 50A RV charging without adapters. When combined with the BLUETTI SolarX 4K charge controller, three units in parallel enable up to 30,720W solar input, allowing for sustainable off-grid living.

Key Innovations Include:

50A/12,000W Bypass Capability , supporting high-demand appliances and electric vehicles.

, supporting high-demand appliances and electric vehicles. True 0ms UPS Switching , preventing system interruptions during blackouts.

, preventing system interruptions during blackouts. 20W Ultra-Low Idle Drain , extending standby power for refrigerators and medical devices.

, extending standby power for refrigerators and medical devices. Rapid Recharging , achieving 80% charge in 40 minutes with dual solar input.

, achieving 80% charge in 40 minutes with dual solar input. LiFePO₄ Battery Technology, rated for over 6,000 cycles and offering up to 17 years of daily use.

For custom energy systems, the Hub D1 provides a rugged 12V/50A Anderson port, simplifying integration into van conversions and remote cabins. Road users can also recharge on the move using BLUETTI's Car DC to DC Alternator Charger.

The Apex 300 gained international recognition prior to its Canadian launch, raising nearly USD 5 million on global crowdfunding platforms with support from over 2,400 backers. This strong global response reflects a rising demand for next-generation clean energy solutions.

The Apex 300 officially launched in Canada on July 22, 2025, with Early Bird pricing starting at C$1,999, available exclusively through the BLUETTI Canada Official Store. For a limited time, customers can enjoy an additional 10% discount by using the code Apex300PR at checkout.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI provides innovative energy storage solutions for homes, RVs, and off-grid living in over 110 countries and regions. Through initiatives such as the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI continues to advance sustainable energy access worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Tara Fu, [email protected]