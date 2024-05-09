MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 20, 2024 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Montréal, Quebec are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee





Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against Pierre Beaudoin

Total

896,803,416

99.17 %

7,484,762

0.83 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

349,393,236

97.91 %

7,446,862

2.09 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,410,180

99.99 %

37,900

0.01 % Marcel R. Coutu

Total

895,457,749

99.02 %

8,830,429

0.98 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

348,031,869

97.53 %

8,808,229

2.47 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,425,880

100.00 %

22,200

0.00 % André Desmarais

Total

735,607,284

81.35 %

168,680,893

18.65 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

188,201,254

52.74 %

168,638,843

47.26 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,406,030

99.99 %

42,050

0.01 % Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

774,411,365

85.64 %

129,876,813

14.36 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

227,005,335

63.62 %

129,834,763

36.38 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,406,030

99.99 %

42,050

0.01 % Gary A. Doer

Total

901,468,066

99.69 %

2,820,112

0.31 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

354,037,186

99.21 %

2,802,912

0.79 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 % Ségolène Gallienne-Frère

Total

901,291,511

99.67 %

2,996,667

0.33 % Subordinate Voting Shares

353,860,631

99.17 %

2,979,467

0.83 % Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 % Anthony R. Graham

Total

838,710,761

92.75 %

65,577,416

7.25 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

291,299,881

81.63 %

65,540,216

18.37 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,410,880

99.99 %

37,200

0.01 % Sharon MacLeod

Total

902,443,742

99.80 %

1,844,436

0.20 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

355,032,862

99.49 %

1,807,236

0.51 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,410,880

99.99 %

37,200

0.01 % Paula B. Madoff

Total

901,877,659

99.73 %

2,410,519

0.27 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

354,446,779

99.33 %

2,393,319

0.67 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 % Isabelle Marcoux

Total

862,755,828

95.41 %

41,532,349

4.59 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

315,324,948

88.37 %

41,515,149

11.63 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 % R. Jeffrey Orr

Total

896,467,803

99.14 %

7,820,375

0.86 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

349,037,623

97.81 %

7,802,475

2.19 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,180

100.00 %

17,900

0.00 % T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

901,408,927

99.68 %

2,878,251

0.32 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

353,978,047

99.20 %

2,861,051

0.80 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 % Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

900,196,232

99.55 %

4,091,946

0.45 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

352,785,352

98.86 %

4,054,746

1.14 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,410,880

99.99 %

37,200

0.01 % Elizabeth D. Wilson

Total

902,608,168

99.81 %

1,680,010

0.19 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

355,177,288

99.53 %

1,662,810

0.47 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,430,880

100.00 %

17,200

0.00 %

