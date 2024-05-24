Possible removal of moveable dam at St. Andrews Lock and Dam

LOCKPORT, MB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise boat and property owners on the Red River that, due to significant rainfall in the forecast today through Saturday, the water level will be lowered between the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport and Winnipeg. Depending on the amount of rainfall, a section of the movable dam may need to be removed if water levels increase rapidly in response to the rainfall.

Waters downstream and in proximity to the dam should always be treated as dangerous but can become even more so as water levels increase.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red River and its tributaries are advised to protect their property.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when navigating in the area of the dam and the Red River, in the vicinity of Lister Rapids, due to fluctuating water levels and debris.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)