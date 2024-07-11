MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce that last week, it completed its extensive project to optimize rail capacity, a flagship project to improve the performance and fluidity of its logistics services. Phased in over three years at a total cost of $62.4 million, this ambitious project that extends from Bourbonnière Avenue to Panet Street, near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, signals a major increase in the Port of Montreal's rail capacity.

Stronger infrastructure at the core of the Montreal Model

New rail tracks at the Port of Montreal (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

The Port of Montreal stands out as the "Montreal Model" based on its seamless intermodal transfers that make it possible to reach a pool of 110 million consumers. Every year, the Port of Montreal's rail network moves 2,500 km of rail cars. About 45% of the Port's cargo is carried by rail at a rate of 60 to 80 trains per week. The project aims to strengthen and optimize this strategic infrastructure at the hub of Greater Montreal's supply chain.

The project features:

Installation of 2 new tracks totalling 6 km of additional track and 6 switches to serve the 14 terminals





Construction of retaining walls totalling 1+ km in length





Relocation of the Port Road and all related infrastructure (sewer, water supply, power and telecom networks, etc.)

Environmental and social impact

The rail capacity optimization project called on several teams from the MPA and partner companies, including civil engineering, environment, port land use planning, electricity, telecommunications and rail teams. Several measures were also identified to improve the project's environmental performance. For example, excavated soil was used for backfill, the new Port Road consists of recycled paving and the composite railroad sleepers are made from recycled plastic. Sectoral studies on noise, dust, traffic and the impact on flora and fauna were also conducted before the project began.

"The rail capacity optimization project illustrates how committed we are to maintaining the quality and reliability of the Port of Montreal's services at the hub of Greater Montreal's logistics ecosystem, for the benefit of businesses and the population of Quebec, Ontario and the rest of Canada. Thanks to these significant improvements, we can not only increase our efficiency, but also substantially contribute to the local and regional economy," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

