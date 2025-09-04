MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces that its application for the permit required to carry out in-water works as part of the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur has been officially submitted and recognized as complete by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Receiving this confirmation marks a decisive step forward in the project's progress. The MPA now expects to receive an official response from federal authorities in the coming weeks, as per the existing regulatory timeframe.

This submission is part of a thorough environmental assessment process conducted by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC), which resulted in a favourable decision statement in 2021, followed in 2024 by the launch of the necessary permit applications for the in-water project works. Between 2022 and 2024, 10 studies were conducted for the copper redhorse feeding habitat compensation project. Ultimately, the feeding area, which is known as an aquatic grass bed, will be larger. In addition, grass bed plantings are planned before in-water works begin.

"This step shows how thorough our approach is and how well we've worked together over the past few years with government authorities, First Nations and all the stakeholders involved," said MPA President and CEO Julie Gascon. "We're moving forward with the project fully transparent and in line with the highest environmental standards."

Environmental offsetting measures

Mindful of how important it is to protect and enhance the river's ecosystems, the MPA included a set of offsetting measures in its project to minimize the impact of in-water works.

They include:

Construction of dikes and breakwaters to support the planting of aquatic grass beds for the copper redhorse at Île aux Bœufs

Creation of 27.7 hectares of fish and aquatic bird habitat in the Boucherville Islands sector, supporting spawning, feeding and shelter for fish species, in place since 2012

Development of wetlands on Port lands in Contrecœur

Planting of 40,000 trees and shrubs, including 22,000 planted in 2024 in Contrecœur

Creation of wildlife habitats for bank swallows (2019 and 2021) and bats (2021)

Greening and ecological enhancement projects carried out in partnership with local communities

Rigorous scientific monitoring of the results of the implemented measures

These actions join the commitments already underway by the MPA to promote sustainable development and provide environmental oversight of port activities.

A strategic project for Canadian trade

The Port of Montreal's expansion in Contrecœur is a key infrastructure project for Canadian trade. Located at the hub of the St. Lawrence—Great Lakes corridor, it will make it possible to meet long-term growth in international trade and to bolster the resilience of supply chains, while supporting the competitiveness of local businesses. They, in turn, will be able to develop new markets without having to go through the United States.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates close to $93.5 billion in economic activity.

About the Port of Montreal's expansion project

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired over 30 years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of thorough collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and the rest of Canada. With the support of its public and private partners, including financial support from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal is developing an advanced new container terminal able to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2030, when it is expected to be fully operational. Construction work will generate about 8,000 jobs and cover two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Advantageously located in the country's main pool of consumers and importers, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

