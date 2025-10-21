MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces that it has obtained a permit from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) authorizing the implementation of the compensation plan for copper redhorse feeding grounds. The plan was developed in accordance with the Statement of Decision and in consultation with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and First Nations.

To offset the impacts of the future Contrecœur container terminal on the copper redhorse's feeding habitat, the MPA will carry out a compensatory development near Île aux Bœufs. This site was chosen, among other reasons, for its strategic location in an area frequented by this species.

The compensation plan consists of two main phases of work:

First phase: Construction of structures, including a dike, a breakwater, and the installation of substrate. These structures are designed to protect the area from wave action and regulate water flow to create conditions conducive to the development of seagrass beds that will provide food for the copper redhorse. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Construction of structures, including a dike, a breakwater, and the installation of substrate. These structures are designed to protect the area from wave action and regulate water flow to create conditions conducive to the development of seagrass beds that will provide food for the copper redhorse. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Second phase: Planting seagrass beds covering an initial area of 3.29 hectares, beginning in the summer of 2026.

Projections established as part of the compensation plan indicate that the area of seagrass beds is expected to double after six years (approximately 6.2 hectares). In accordance with the conditions of the issued permit, the MPA will monitor the seagrass beds for 25 years, with the possibility of additional planting if necessary.

It should be noted that this project underwent an environmental impact assessment by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, as required under the Impact Assessment Act. The authorities determined that the project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

Other compensation plan projects

Since 2022, other initiatives to protect the copper redhorse have been launched, including a literature review to improve knowledge of the species, an awareness program for river users in the Contrecœur Islands area on responsible boating practices, and a project to improve water quality in a sub-watershed of the Richelieu River. The latter targets a known copper redhorse breeding site and is being carried out in collaboration with the Fédération de l'Union des producteurs agricoles de la Montérégie.

Next steps

The MPA is still awaiting another permit from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to begin work on its expansion project in Contrecœur.

About the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve, acquired by the Montreal Port Authority more than 30 years ago, has undergone rigorous and collaborative planning to support the development of Quebec and Canada's logistics chain. With support from public and private partners, including financial backing from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal will develop a state-of-the-art container terminal designed to handle up to 1.15 million TEUs, with commissioning scheduled by 2030. At full capacity, the terminal will generate over 10,000 jobs annually. It will include two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Strategically located in the heart of the country's main importer and exporter hub, near major rail and highway corridors, the Port of Montreal's expansion project in Contrecœur will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre handling all types of cargo: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. As the only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub with a unique service offering in North America, featuring its own rail network directly on the docks, connected to both national rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal.

The MPA integrates economic, social, and environmental dimensions into its corporate practices. This commitment is framed by a sustainable development policy, whose guiding principles emphasize involvement, cooperation, and transparency. Port activity supports approximately 590,000 jobs and nearly $98.5 billion in economic activity in Canada.

SOURCE Port of Montreal

Source: Renée Larouche, Director, Communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected], Phone: 514 531-2410