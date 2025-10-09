MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) today announces the start of preparatory work for its expansion project in Contrecœur and has awarded the contract for water works of the future container terminal to the CTCGP consortium (Contrecœur Terminal Constructors Grand Project), composed of Pomerleau and Aecon.

The initial interventions, announced as early as July 2025, are primarily aimed at preparing the site for major phases planned over the coming year. This work will begin gradually between now and October 27th.

These include:

Installation of construction site fencing

Development of access roads

Construction of work platforms

Targeted tree cutting

Installation of site offices and garage

"Today, we move from planning to action. The launch of preparatory work paves the way for the realization of a major and structuring project for the Quebec and Canadian economy. We are entering this crucial phase with a spirit of responsibility and dialogue with communities to maximize the positive impacts for the entire region," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA.

In this new implementation phase, the MPA will continue sustained dialogue with stakeholders to ensure the project's success. It is committed to applying rigorous and responsible measures to mitigate impacts, in compliance with regulatory requirements and commitments made.

Contract awarded to Canadian consortium CTCGP

The contract, worth $609 million canadian dollars, for all water works, including the listed preparatory work, has been awarded to the CTCGP consortium (Contrecœur Terminal Constructors Grand Project), composed of Pomerleau (60%) and Aecon (40%). Having completed the collaborative development phase, the consortium will be responsible for design and construction, in partnership with the Montreal Port Authority, enabling the construction of docks and necessary dredging. These water works will begin in 2026, once all required authorizations are obtained.

The execution of subsequent phases remains conditional on obtaining the necessary authorizations. Work will continue through the fall to advance next steps. The schedule and detailed description of interventions are available on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) website, on the page dedicated to the project.

It is worth recalling that the project received a favourable decision statement in 2021 from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, allowing the preparatory work to proceed.

Quotations

"The Port of Montreal's expansion at Contrecœur is a strategic opportunity to strengthen our supply chains and grow our economy. Our government is ensuring Canadian businesses have the modern infrastructure they need to stay competitive. This project will expand the Port's container capacity by approximately 60%, giving Canada the trading infrastructure it needs to keep goods moving, meet growing demand, diversify trade routes, and deliver lasting benefits for Quebecers and all Canadians."

-- Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Given today's economic and geopolitical instability, it is more important than ever to capitalize on our strategic assets, such as the St. Lawrence River and its port infrastructure. The Montreal Port Authority's expansion project in Contrecœur is part of this vision for a more resilient, competitive, and forward-looking Quebec. We can balance economic development and environmental responsibility."

-- Bernard Drainville

Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy

Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

About the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve, acquired by the Montreal Port Authority more than 30 years ago, has undergone rigorous and collaborative planning to support the development of Quebec and Canada's logistics chain. With support from public and private partners, including financial backing from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal will develop a state-of-the-art container terminal designed to handle up to 1.15 million TEUs, with commissioning scheduled by 2030. At full capacity, the terminal will generate over 10,000 jobs annually. It will include two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Strategically located in the heart of the country's main importer and exporter hub, near major rail and highway corridors, the Port of Montreal's expansion project in Contrecœur will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre handling all types of cargo: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. As the only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub with a unique service offering in North America, featuring its own rail network directly on the docks, connected to both national rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal.

The MPA integrates economic, social, and environmental dimensions into its corporate practices. This commitment is framed by a sustainable development policy, whose guiding principles emphasize involvement, cooperation, and transparency. Port activity supports approximately 590,000 jobs and nearly $98.5 billion in economic activity in Canada.

