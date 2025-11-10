MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 cruise season concluded on November 1 with the departure of the Seabourn Sojourn bound for Miami. Over the course of the season, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) recorded 61,727 passenger-days, representing a modest 2% increase compared to 2024. In addition, 14,569 crew members had the opportunity to explore the many attractions of the metropolis.

Among the season's highlights were the arrival of three new ships -- the Silver Shadow, Allura, and Seven Seas Splendor -- the inaugural Montréal Cruise Forum, and the announcement of winter cruises departing from Montréal beginning in February 2027.

The 2025 season in numbers

Kicking off on April 9 with the arrival of the Polaris from Viking Cruises, the 2025 season included 42 operations by 21 ships operated by 13 cruise lines.

Responding to growing demand across the industry, 10 ships used shore power connections, resulting in a reduction of 508 tonnes of GHG emissions. Since 2017, the Port of Montréal has offered cruise ships the ability to connect to shore power at its Grand Quay terminals. It remains the only port on the St. Lawrence and one of just 35 ports worldwide to provide this service.

Another distinctive feature of the Grand Quay is its direct dockside connection for wastewater collection and treatment, which was used 36 times by 18 ships this season.

Additionally, AML cruises welcomed 121,018 passengers aboard, marking a strong year that also saw an increase in evening dinner cruises, particularly the premium Red Carpet and Signature packages.

Strengthened collaboration

Organized by Cruises Montréal, an entity created in 2011 by the Port of Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, the first Montréal Cruise Forum brought together more than 50 representatives from the tourism, port, and economic sectors. During the event, Tourisme Montréal and the Port of Montréal announced the signing of a three-year collaboration agreement aimed at supporting the strategic development of the cruise sector and reinforcing Montréal's positioning as a sustainable and structured maritime destination.

A new tourism offering departing from Montreal

The Forum also saw the announcement that PONANT EXPLORATIONS will add Montreal to its winter cruise itinerary on the St. Lawrence starting in winter 2027 -- a first for the city.

The Commandant Charcot, a hybrid-electric polar exploration vessel powered by liquefied natural gas, will arrive from Bergen, Norway. Two Montréal roundtrip cruises are scheduled for February 13 and 27, 2027, before the ship departs the river for Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

The two itineraries will include stops in Québec City, Saguenay, Gaspé, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Corner Brook, the Strait of Belle Isle, and Sept-Îles.

This announcement marks an important milestone in the development of winter tourism and strengthens Montréal's role as a four-season home port on the St. Lawrence.

Looking ahead to 2026

The 2026 season will begin on April 24 with the arrival of the Victory I from Victory Cruise Lines and conclude on October 31 with the departure of the Seabourn Ovation from Seabourn Cruises. This will mark the first Montréal visits for both the Seabourn Ovation and the Scenic Eclipse from Scenic Cruises.

Meanwhile, Crystal Cruises will make a welcome return to Montréal with the Crystal Symphony, whose last visit dates back to 2018.

In total, 17 ships operated by 13 cruise lines are expected throughout the 2026 season, for a total of 40 operations.

Quotes

"The growth of Montréal's cruise sector reflects our integrated vision of the St. Lawrence River as a driver of mobility, tourism, and economic development for the city. Our renewed collaboration with Tourisme Montréal will further anchor Montréal as both a home port and a must-see destination on the St. Lawrence."

-- Julie Gascon, President and Chief executive officer, Montreal Port Authority

"As the 2025 season concludes, we celebrate the quality of passenger experiences and the unique connections forged between Montréal and visitors from around the world. This season has strengthened our offerings and deepened key partnerships essential to the sustainable growth of the sector. With the upcoming arrival of winter cruises, Montréal continues to position itself as a welcoming and authentic four-season river destination."

-- Yves Lalumière, President and Chief executive officer, Tourisme Montréal

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $98.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as a world-class leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads the development of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a way that strives to be more sustainable, while remaining focused on long-term benefits for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to https://www.mtl.org/.

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

Montreal Port AUthority, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Email: [email protected], Telephone : 514 531-2410; Tourisme Montréal, Aurélie de Blois, Senior Advisor, Public and Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone : 514 918-5290