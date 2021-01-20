Port of Montreal Contrecoeur expansion

Three teams qualified to design and build the container terminal

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) today announced that following the Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the design and construction of the Contrecoeur container terminal, three teams have been qualified, marking yet another project milestone. The qualified teams are (in alphabetical order):

Ancre Contrecoeur, represented by Dragados Canada, with which AECOM Consultants is associated

CAP Contrecoeur , composed of the companies Eurovia Québec Grands Projets, Janin Atlas , Soletanche Bachy International and VINCI Infrastructure Canada, with which GHD Consultants, COWI North America and CH2M Hill Canada are associated

, composed of the companies Eurovia Québec Grands Projets, , Soletanche Bachy International and VINCI Infrastructure Canada, with which GHD Consultants, COWI North America and CH2M Hill Canada are associated Kiewit-Pomerleau, composed of Construction Kiewit and Pomerleau, with which CIMA+, Englobe, Hatch and Solmatech are associated

The Request for Qualification was posted August 4, 2020, on the MERX electronic tendering system. Five bid responses were received and evaluated. The three qualified teams will be invited to submit a bid through the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the design and construction of the container terminal.

"The MPA thanks the companies that responded to our RFQ by submitting high quality bids. This interest in the future Contrecoeur container terminal shows that we are presenting a diligently prepared project, and that it offers substantial development and outreach prospects for businesses in the construction and infrastructure sector," said MPA President and CEO Martin Imbleau.

To set this milestone in perspective, Mr. Imbleau noted that the work of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is ongoing and that the overall procurement process remains subject to obtaining the required approvals and permits.

About the Port of Montreal Contrecœur expansion

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired over 30 years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of careful collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and Eastern Canada. By 2024, with the support of Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Government of Quebec, the Port of Montreal and its private partners intend to develop a new state-of-the-art container terminal to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) when completed. Advantageously located in the main pool of consumers, importers and exporters in Quebec and Eastern Canada, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will make it possible to consolidate local strengths to effectively meet future needs. This project will strengthen the world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre. The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

For further information: Mélanie Nadeau, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 283-1385

Related Links

https://www.port-montreal.com/

