Port activities back to normal: Close to 200,000 containers handled in just a few weeks

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Two months after operations fully resumed at the Port of Montreal, as directed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce that all port activities are now completely back to normal. Both the impact of the labour dispute and the subsequent resumption of activities required concerted efforts on the part of all port partners to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, even over the holiday season. The Port of Montreal is starting 2025 with strong performance, enabling it to effectively meet the needs of companies looking to import or export from its facilities.

Over this period of time, port teams and their partners handled 52 container ships with an impressive volume totalling nearly 197,985 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), transported 137 freight cars of grain for CanEst and Viterra, and welcomed about 2,300 truck drivers a day throughout the different terminals. Constant efforts made it possible to manage the backlog of about 13,350 TEUs on the ground, 100 of which contained critical and medical equipment, as well as 28,000 feet of freight cars headed for export.

The MPA thanks its teams and logistics partners for their vital role and exemplary collaboration, which made for rapid recovery. "Regaining control after several weeks of uncertainty requires a major effort from our teams and each of our partners, as tens of thousands of containers were expected. The hard work of all our logistics partners was mission-critical to make sure the supply chain flowed smoothly again, and in turn, meet the needs of the businesses and consumers who depend on the Port of Montreal. With their help, we were able to clear our backlogs in fewer days than originally planned," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.

Ensuring that the supply chain runs smoothly remains an absolute priority for the MPA, so that it can provide optimum service to its partners and users.

As mediation continues, the MPA reiterates that the Canada Industrial Relations Board's decision rules out any pressure tactics affecting operations until the next collective agreement expires.

