Popular Scarborough vaccination clinic at Centennial College reopens across the street

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Centennial College and Scarborough Health Network (SHN), along with the Scarborough Ontario Health Team (SOHT) partners, have moved the popular mass vaccination clinic at the college's Progress Campus from the Athletic and Wellness Centre to a new site across the street.

As of today, the public clinic is operating in what was a former Howard Johnson hotel and student residence at 940 Progress Avenue, directly across from the campus entrance. Centennial sought the move so that college students can make full use of the athletics facility in the new year.

"With students and staff returning in January in far more significant numbers, it meant that sourcing new vaccine centre space was something of a challenge, but we remained committed to resolve it, knowing how critical this facility is to Scarborough," says Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of Centennial College.

"Thanks to the sterling efforts of our Centennial colleagues, I am delighted to share that we will be able to extend our partnership with SHN, offering Scarborough residents access to a vaccine centre well into the new year and helping to ensure incredibly high vaccination rates within our community. We are proud to work together with the Scarborough Health Network and their SOHT partners on this critical initiative."

With Centennial's Athletics and Recreation department preparing for indoor varsity sports to begin in the winter semester, the college recognized the need to restore the Athletic and Wellness Centre facilities for student athletes in time for January.

The vaccination clinic has been a resounding success in terms of inoculating vulnerable populations in Scarborough. It was identified as the busiest vaccination centre in Toronto earlier this year, according to the Toronto Star. SHN is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, and has begun offering vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years.

To learn more or to book an appointment, please visit www.ScarbVaccine.ca.

