Popeyes® Takes its Wing Game to the Next Level with the Arrival of Boneless Wings

The New Orleans–style Fried Chicken Brand Expands Wings Line-Up with a Delicious Innovation

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the arrival of Wings late last year, Popeyes® is upping the ante, launching Boneless Wings in participating restaurants across Canada for the first time in the brand's history. The permanent menu item is made with the Popeyes Signature Mild Classic Seasoning Blend and is now available at participating restaurants in Canada. Boneless Wings can be enjoyed in Classic or with one of four signature mouth-watering flavours: Honey BBQ, Signature Hot, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and - an exclusive for Canadian wing lovers - Honey Garlic.

Popeyes Boneless Wings (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"While we just launched Wings a few months back, we knew we couldn't stop there. Popeyes is a brand that loves to offer guests variety and exciting menu innovations - which is why we're very excited to bring something new to the table with Boneless," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "Our new Boneless Wings are a real game changer, bringing the best flavours from our existing Wing platform to a new offering that gives guests the best of both wings."

Each Boneless Wing is made from tender all-white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to crispy perfection. Popeyes Boneless Wings are made with their classic base, and whether you prefer a mild or a spicy kick, there's a sauce flavour for every taste bud.

Popeyes new Boneless Wings are available now at participating restaurants across Canada. For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

