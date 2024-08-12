Popeyes® Celebrates 40 Years in Canada with a Week of Mouthwatering Rewards

From August 12-18, Popeyes Rewards Guests can access exclusive deals & promotions – including $0.40 chicken sandwiches

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - It's officially time to celebrate, y'all: Popeyes is commemorating 40 years in Canada with the launch of Popeyes Rewards Week. From today until August 18, the iconic fried chicken brand will celebrate loyal Rewards Members with new incentives daily. Deals and promotions can be redeemed for one day only, and are available exclusively on the Popeyes app and website.

Popeyes Rewards Week (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"40 years is quite a milestone, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by rewarding our biggest fans: our Rewards Members," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "We're thrilled to offer exclusive deals all week long, paying homage to the 40 years we've spent together enjoying mouthwatering chicken here in Canada."

Popeyes Rewards members can look forward to exciting deals throughout the week, including $0.40 Chicken Sandwich, Free Large Fries, and 2x Points on Cart* – just to name a few!

Not yet a Rewards Member yet? No problem. It's not too late to sign up! Visit popeyeschicken.ca/rewards to find out how you can start earnin' today, and stay tuned to see what offers are in store during this celebratory week.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

*See the Popeyes Canada app or site for terms specific to each deal or promotion, including dates and minimum purchase requirements (if any). Valid Popeyes Rewards Members account required. One redemption per customer per day. Offer must be activated through the Popeyes app or on popeyeschicken.ca. No substitutions or modifications. Only valid for in-store pick-up and delivery through the Popeyes app or on popeyeschicken.ca. Not valid through 3rd party delivery. Popeyes Rewards offers are subject to Popeyes Rewards Terms and Conditions and are subject to change, see popeyeschicken.ca/rewards-terms-conditions for more details. Void where prohibited. Cannot be combined with any other deal, combo or offer. Popeyes reserves the right to amend or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion. TM & © 2024 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

