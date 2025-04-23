Popeyes® Viral Pickle Menu Arrives in Canada

Canadians can now indulge in this bold, briny menu line-up, available at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time.

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Ever wished for more pickles on your plate? Well, pickle lovers – Popeyes Canada has something just for you: meet the Pickle Menu. Available for a limited time, this isn't just a menu with pickles – it's a whole pickle takeover that features our Chicken Sandwich, signature Cajun sides and brand-new menu items.

Available at participating restaurants nationally, on the Popeyes website and app, Popeyes new Pickle Menu includes:

Pickle Glaze Sandwich: A briny twist on the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Featuring crispy, hand-battered chicken coated in a zesty pickle flavoured glaze, topped with thick-cut pickles and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Pickle Glaze Bone-In Wings: The signature crispy, juicy bone-in wings are tossed in a bold, tangy pickle flavoured glaze, delivering the perfect balance of savory heat and briny goodness in every bite.

Pickle Glaze Boneless Wings: All the crunch, all the flavour—none of the bones. These tender, hand-battered boneless wings are tossed in a mouthwatering pickle flavoured glaze, making them a must-try for true pickle lovers.

All the crunch, all the flavour—none of the bones. These tender, hand-battered boneless wings are tossed in a mouthwatering pickle flavoured glaze, making them a must-try for true pickle lovers. Fried Pickles: No pickle menu is complete without our existing classic Fried Pickles featured on our $4 Favourites Value Menu! Crispy, golden-brown fried pickles are battered in Popeyes signature seasoning and fried to perfection.

For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

