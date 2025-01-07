New Year, New Deal: Popeyes® Launches $4 Favourites Value Menu in Canada

Available at participating restaurants across the country, this deal-focused menu features

new and returning favourites, all for the low price of $4.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Happy New Year, Canada! Popeyes® is starting the year off with a bang, launching a $4 Favourites Value Menu. Today, Canadians can enjoy mouthwatering new items (like Blackened Cauliflower and Fried Pickles) and classics (like the 5pc Nuggets and more) for only $4.

"After a busy holiday season, we know many of our guests are looking for ways to save - but, they also don't want to compromise on great quality and taste. That's why we decided to launch our craveworthy Value Menu across the country," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes® Canada. "Our $4 Favourites include an exciting lineup of new menu items and returning classics that not only deliver a punchy kick of that classic Louisiana flavour we're known for. They also deliver great value for guests."

The $4 Favourite Value Menu launches in participating Popeyes restaurants across the country today. The line-up includes:

NEW - Blackened Cauliflower : Lightly battered cauliflower florets, dusted with Popeyes signature blackened seasoning and served with buttermilk ranch.

: Lightly battered cauliflower florets, dusted with Popeyes signature blackened seasoning and served with buttermilk ranch. NEW - Fried Pickles : Buttermilk breaded deep fried Popeyes signature pickle chips, served with blackened ranch.

: Buttermilk breaded deep fried Popeyes signature pickle chips, served with blackened ranch. Mini Chicken Wrap: All-white meat tender marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, hand battered and breaded in our buttermilk coating. Served with sliced tomato and classic mayonnaise in an all white tortilla.

All-white meat tender marinated in an authentic blend of seasonings, hand battered and breaded in our buttermilk coating. Served with sliced tomato and classic mayonnaise in an all white tortilla. Mini Chicken Sandwich : All-white meat tender, marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, hand battered and breaded in our buttermilk coating and served with crisp barrel-cured pickles and classic mayonnaise on a warm mini buttery brioche bun

: All-white meat tender, marinated in an authentic blend of seasonings, hand battered and breaded in our buttermilk coating and served with crisp barrel-cured pickles and classic mayonnaise on a warm mini buttery brioche bun 5pc Nuggets: 100% whole breast meat nuggets, slow marinated in our unique blend of Louisiana seasonings, hand-battered and breaded right in our kitchens and cooked up fresh.

For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

