Popeyes® Drops New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is made special by an all-new sauce, featuring a creamy buttermilk ranch, kicked up with a zesty and buttery buffalo sauce. This flavor profile complements the Popeyes brand's famous hand-battered, and breaded chicken served atop a buttery brioche bun with barrel cured pickles, creating another culinary masterpiece.

"In 2020, we introduced our Chicken Sandwich to Canada and look forward to introducing the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich to our guests as we continue to demonstrate our chicken mastery. As we continue to expand Popeyes across the country, we are excited for more Canadians to fall in love with our Chicken Sandwich." said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes Canada.

Beginning today, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, please visit popeyeschicken.ca.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

