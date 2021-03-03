Popeyes® Announces New Quality & Sustainability Commitments

Today, Popeyes® is proud to announce new food quality commitments for the next 5 years as part of the Restaurant Brands for Good sustainability plan, giving guests even more reasons to Love that Chicken from Popeyes® . The commitments are part of the brand's work to serve responsibly sourced, high quality and great tasting food every day while continuously working to reducing its environmental footprint.

Real Ingredients

Popeyes® goal is working to remove artificial colours, artificial flavours and artificial preservatives from fried chicken menu items in Canada by the end of 2023. It's just a matter of time for that reality to be also true everywhere. The brand is working on removing colours, flavours and preservatives from artificial sources from fried chicken menu items in the U.S. by the end of 2022, starting with its famous Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich.

Antibiotics

Popeyes® is committed to eliminating antibiotics important to human medicine1 from their chicken supply chain in the US and Canada in by the end of 2021. This new sourcing policy supports the brand's approach to animal welfare which includes supplier guidance on the responsible use of antibiotics in food animals. Popeyes® will be working closely with suppliers to implement the new policy in their chicken supply chain throughout the year.

Cage-Free Eggs

Popeyes® has committed to using 100% cage-free eggs including whole eggs, liquid eggs, egg products and egg ingredients. The brand is committed to using 100% cage-free eggs in all corporate-run and franchisee-operated restaurants in Canada by the end of 2025.

Removal of EPS Foam & Transition to Sustainable Palm Oil

From a packaging perspective, this year Popeyes® is removing all EPS foam cups globally and replacing them with paper cups. The brand is working towards implementing requirements for all approved fiber-based packaging to come from certified2 or recycled sources globally, by the end of 2021.

Lastly, Popeyes® now sources palm oil (both directly sourced and for all branded food products with greater than 1% palm oil or palm kernel oil as an ingredient) which is RSPO Mass Balance certified or covered by RSPO certification and credits for its entire menu globally, per the brand's Palm Oil Sourcing Policy. The commitment to contribute to the production of certified sustainable palm oil is part of Popeyes® ambition to support deforestation-free supply chains.

"Popeyes® is known for its culinary tradition and craveable chicken, and now people will start to know more about what's behind the food they love. At Popeyes®, we carefully select our ingredients and don't take shortcuts on quality and that's why we have been working hard to launch our new food quality commitment" said Rob Manuel, General Manager for Popeyes® Canada.

To celebrate these milestones, today Popeyes® launched Inside the Kitchen, a new digital campaign which highlights real employees and gives consumers a behind the scenes look at the real preparation process that results in the delicious food everyone knows and loves. The new digital campaign can be viewed here.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in North America and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow up on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

1 As defined by the World Health Organization 2 Certified sources defined as sources certified by at least one of the following certification bodies: Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) or Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI).

SOURCE Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

For further information: Meghan Giffin, [email protected]

