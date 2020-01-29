Pomerleau First in The World to Use Spot Robot on Construction Site

Designed and built by Boston Dynamics, Spot is equipped with autonomous tracking systems that enable it to identify and avoid obstacles and people, pick itself up after a fall, move in any direction, and quickly change directions. Its tracking systems make it the perfect tool to explore confined or dangerous areas – a new way to increase safety for workers.

The curation, integration and access to accurate site data is a key enabler of collaboration: "This initiative is in line with Pomerleau's mission of identifying, leveraging, and championing innovation. Our industry is undergoing a profound transformation," says Ian Kirouac, Head of Transformation at Pomerleau. "We foresee robotics playing a large role in it," he adds.

Adding value through innovation

Pomerleau is the first general contractor to use Spot on its worksites. "We are consistently trying out new technologies, tools and ways of working that will ultimately add value to our projects and benefit our clients," notes Eric Lessard, Chief Digital Officer, Pomerleau.

"It's becoming clear that today, we must turn to technology to assist and enhance human potential. Our approach is to try out different technologies – like Spot – to complement and help our workers, and then leverage their talent, skills and expertise for more crucial work," Lessard states.

The company will assess Spot’s effectiveness over the next six months.



ABOUT POMERLEAU

Pomerleau is one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes mainly in the building, infrastructure, civil engineering and renewable energy sectors. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its 9 regional offices and more than 150 worksites across the country. In addition, it is a champion of virtual design and construction. Pomerleau owns Beaubois, a company specializing in millwork and architectural woodwork, and Borea Construction, the Canadian leader in renewable energy construction. For more details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

