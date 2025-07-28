POLLARD BANKNOTE SECURES LICENSE TO SUPPLY GAMING-RELATED GOODS AND SERVICES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

WINNIPEG, MB, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a licensed gaming-related vendor by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority ("GCGRA"). The GCGRA is the federal authority that oversees the regulatory framework for all lottery and commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and is responsible for ensuring the industry's integrity and promoting responsible gaming.

This license authorizes Pollard Banknote to provide gaming-related goods and services and reflects the company's interest in supporting regulated lottery operators within the UAE. As a full-service lottery and gaming provider with operations in North America and Europe and lottery clients across the globe, Pollard Banknote's family of companies offer a wide array of products and services to maximize revenue potential. This portfolio of offerings includes an array of impactful retail merchandising solutions from Schafer Retail Solutions +, engaging print products designed for non-traditional lottery retailers from American Games/International Gamco, and forward-thinking digital products across a number of its companies. This is all in addition to Pollard Banknote's innovative instant ticket products and manufacturing operations.

"We are very excited for the wide variety of opportunities this new license will afford Pollard Banknote," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We are eager to foster a strong partnership in the UAE and introduce our portfolio of proven, innovative lottery and gaming products and services that will help boost revenue and support charitable causes."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

